Dharamshala MLA moves privilege motion against Shimla SP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma has moved a privilege motion seeking action against Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi, alleging the SP made “derogatory and threatening” remarks against him. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma (HT File)

The letter, dated May 25, was shared my MLA Sharma on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to the speaker, Sharma said that in a press conference on May 24 in Shimla, the SP made “derogatory, baseless and threatening” remarks against him in his official capacity. “These statements were not only defamatory in nature but also an affront to my dignity as a duly elected representative of the people and a member of this esteemed house,” the letter reads.

Sharma went on to add, “The conduct of Gandhi amounts to an unwarranted interference in the discharge of my legislative functions and undermines the authority and sanctity of the vidhan sabha. Such remarks by a senior police officer are not only highly unbecoming of his position but also constitute a direct breach of privilege and contempt of the legislature.”

“I request you to admit a privilege motion against Sanjeev Gandhi and initiate appropriate action as per the rules and procedures of the House,” he said.

During the press conference, Gandhi had alleged that Sharma was a mastermind in the alleged “horse trading” of the MLAs during the Rajya Sabha elections held in February last year.

However, the MLA pointed out that no FIR was filed against him and he did not get any summons in connection with this matter.

On Saturday, Sanjeev Gandhi moved the Himachal Pradesh high court seeking action against MLA Sharma for allegedly circulating a video clip of court proceedings held on May 21. In his petition, Gandhi alleged the video was circulated without the court’s permission and termed it a “deliberate attempt to malign public image”.

The purported video showed court remarks against Gandhi during the hearing of a petition seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi.

On May 23, the high court transferred the probe to the CBI.