Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma receives threat letter

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Dharamshala assembly constituency and former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma has received a letter threatening him and his family. Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma (File)

The handwritten letter, sent via ordinary post, was delivered to his residence in Rakkar village, Dharamshala and had death threats against him and his family. Following this, his PA Shubham Sood lodged a police complaint at the Dharamshala police station. The letter has been reportedly posted from Daulatpur in Una district.

The police have registered the complaint and started further investigation into the matter. Kangra ASP Bir Bahadur said, “Dharamshala MLA has received a threat letter and his PA has lodged a complaint. The letter was shown to the police, we have taken it into the possession and initiated an investigation. We are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter. A dedicated police team has been assigned to trace the origin of the letter. Since it is handwritten, we are hopeful of identifying its source soon.”

Sudhir Sharma was among six Congress legislators who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate during the tumultuous Rajya Sabha polls in February last year. They were disqualified later for violating the party whip in a subsequent motion, following which they joined the BJP. They all contested bypolls on the BJP tickets during which Sudhir managed to secure Dharamshala seat again.

He had allegedly received a threat letter last year as well along with another disqualified MLA Rajinder Rana. In February last year, he also claimed to have received a life threat from a notorious gangster after which his security was beefed up.