Disproportionate assets case: Ex-MLA Vaid records statement before VB

The Vigilance bureau officials on Wednesday grilled former Congress MLA Kuldeep Vaid for at least five hours in connection with a disproportionate assets case. On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate Vaid’s properties. (HT File Photo)

Vaid was summoned by the vigilance bureau to record his statement. He appeared with his chartered accountant.

The vigilance sought his bank transaction details and asked to submit the same by June 28.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that the former MLA was summoned to record his statement on Monday, but he gave a miss citing some family emergency. On Wednesday, the vigilance bureau recorded his statement. He has been asked to provide details of bank transactions.

Vaid reached the vigilance office at around 10:30 am and remained there until 3:45 pm.

On March 13 and 14, the technical team of the vigilance bureau conducted back-to-back raids to evaluate his properties. The Division number 5 police had also registered an FIR against him under the Excise Act after liquor bottles in excessive quantities were recovered from his residence in Sarabha Nagar.

A 1992-batch Punjab civil service (PCS) officer, who was upgraded to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007, Vaid has served as the Moga deputy commissioner and additional chief administrator of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority.

He won the 2017 assembly election from Ludhiana’s Gill constituency on the Congress ticket. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Jiwan Singh Sanghowal in the 2022 assembly polls. Vaid had declared assets worth ₹21.55 crore as per the affidavit filed in 2022 polls.