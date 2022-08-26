Ludhiana | Divyang Cricket League: Silent Heroes pull off win over Deaf Lions by 30 runs
After winning the toss, Silent Heroes opted to bat first and scored 119 runs for seven in 20 overs. In the first T-20 match of the Divyang Cricket League being held at Government College for Boys, Ludhiana, Silent Heroes defeated Deaf Lions by 30 runs
In the first T-20 match of the Divyang Cricket League being held at Government College for Boys, Ludhiana, Silent Heroes defeated Deaf Lions by 30 runs on Friday.
After winning the toss, Silent Heroes opted to bat first and scored 119 runs for seven in 20 overs.
While Rakesh scored 39 runs in 22 balls, Sahil smashed 37 runs off 19.
Aditya picked up three wickets against Heroes by conceding 23 runs in four overs, while Satya took two wickets by giving away 19 runs in four overs.
Chasing the target, Deaf Lions were bowled out at 89 runs in 17.2 overs.
While Aditya scored 29 runs in 13 balls for the losing side, Amit hit 26 runs in 22 balls.
Meanwhile, Rakesh took four wickets in four overs conceding 21 runs and Gurdeep claimed two wickets by giving away 17 runs in four overs against Lions. Rakesh was declared the man-of-the-match.
The tournament will conclude on August 29.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics