Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Doctor shot at in Jalandhar: One arrested, two at large

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 08:16 am IST

Six days after three motorcycle-borne men shot at a doctor on August 19, hitting him on the leg, the Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested one of the accused.

On August 19, Rahul Sood, a nephrologist, sustained a bullet injury on the leg after unidentified assailants, in a bid to abduct him, opened fire at him in Jalandhar’s Urban Estate area. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said police identified three accused in the incident and one of the accused, Satya Narayan of Jalandhar, had been nabbed.

“The two main accused will be arrested soon as police have received key leads of their whereabouts. The arrested accused was accompanying them and returned to his house after committing the crime,” Randhawa said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, in which three men could be seen forcing the doctor to get inside his car at gunpoint. When he resisted, one of them opened fire at him, the footage showed.

“A team of senior police officials was constituted under the supervision of DCP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon for detailed investigation into the matter. During the investigation, with the help of CCTV cameras, technical assistance, and other resources, three individuals involved in the incident were identified,” she said, adding that the arrested accused had been taken into police remand for seven days. Further investigation is underway to uncover the motive behind the crime.

