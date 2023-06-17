Doda man axes kin to death, livestreams murder on Facebook

A man, who axed an elderly relative to death while livestreaming the brutal murder on Facebook, was arrested within hours of the gruesome act in Doda district on Friday, said officials. Photo of Bharov Singh, who livestreamed murder of an elderly relative on Facebook in Doda on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Bharov Singh, 31, of Chouanry Gandoh in Doda district.

The murderer, while livestreaming the gruesome act on Facebook, axed elderly Ram Singh, a resident of Dhosa Gandoh village in the presence of the victim’s daughter and grand-daughter.

Shocked by seeing livestreaming of the ghastly murder, netizens have demanded death sentence for the accused via a fast-track court.

Doda district police chief SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “We learnt through sources that Bharov attacked Ram Singh with an axe and brutally murdered him on the spot.”

“In this incident, a woman namely Anju Devi, wife of Chander Parkash, a resident of Chouanry Gandoh, was also injured critically, who was referred to Doda for treatment,” said the SSP.

“Immediately after we received information, the SDPO, Gandoh, Adil Hussain and SHO Gandoh, inspector Vikram Singh along with a police party rushed to the spot and arrested the accused from high ridges of forest area,” he said.

The accused while being arrested got himself injured with the weapon of offence (axe).

An FIR under Sections 302, 307, and 342 of the IPC has been registered in police station, Gandoh, and investigation is on, said the SSP.

“Prima facie the incident seems to have happened on some old family dispute and grudges between two groups. Initially, there were some heated arguments on the dispute of stones extraction, which led to the murderous attack. However, investigation of the case is on, and the evidence is being gathered by police,” he added.

“I told Chander Parkash and sarpanch many times to return my stones...My stones have been used to construct your house...I asked panchayat, tehsildar and others but no one helped me,” Bharov was seen saying in another video he posted after committing the heinous crime.

Before attacking Ram Singh, Bharov was seen having heated arguments with Ram Singh in the presence of his daughter and grand-daughter.