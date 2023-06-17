Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Doda man axes kin to death, livestreams murder on Facebook

Doda man axes kin to death, livestreams murder on Facebook

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 17, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Police arrest accused within hours; netizens demand capital punishment for accused. A man, who axed an elderly relative to death while livestreaming the brutal murder on Facebook, was arrested within hours of the gruesome act in Doda district on Friday, said officials.

A man, who axed an elderly relative to death while livestreaming the brutal murder on Facebook, was arrested within hours of the gruesome act in Doda district on Friday, said officials.

Photo of Bharov Singh, who livestreamed murder of an elderly relative on Facebook in Doda on Friday. (HT Photo)
Photo of Bharov Singh, who livestreamed murder of an elderly relative on Facebook in Doda on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Bharov Singh, 31, of Chouanry Gandoh in Doda district.

The murderer, while livestreaming the gruesome act on Facebook, axed elderly Ram Singh, a resident of Dhosa Gandoh village in the presence of the victim’s daughter and grand-daughter.

Shocked by seeing livestreaming of the ghastly murder, netizens have demanded death sentence for the accused via a fast-track court.

Doda district police chief SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “We learnt through sources that Bharov attacked Ram Singh with an axe and brutally murdered him on the spot.”

“In this incident, a woman namely Anju Devi, wife of Chander Parkash, a resident of Chouanry Gandoh, was also injured critically, who was referred to Doda for treatment,” said the SSP.

“Immediately after we received information, the SDPO, Gandoh, Adil Hussain and SHO Gandoh, inspector Vikram Singh along with a police party rushed to the spot and arrested the accused from high ridges of forest area,” he said.

The accused while being arrested got himself injured with the weapon of offence (axe).

An FIR under Sections 302, 307, and 342 of the IPC has been registered in police station, Gandoh, and investigation is on, said the SSP.

“Prima facie the incident seems to have happened on some old family dispute and grudges between two groups. Initially, there were some heated arguments on the dispute of stones extraction, which led to the murderous attack. However, investigation of the case is on, and the evidence is being gathered by police,” he added.

“I told Chander Parkash and sarpanch many times to return my stones...My stones have been used to construct your house...I asked panchayat, tehsildar and others but no one helped me,” Bharov was seen saying in another video he posted after committing the heinous crime.

Before attacking Ram Singh, Bharov was seen having heated arguments with Ram Singh in the presence of his daughter and grand-daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
death sentence facebook doda district + 1 more
death sentence facebook doda district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out