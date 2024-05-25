Don’t allow your arrogance to cloud your vision: Tandon to Tewari

BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Friday took a jibe at Congress nominee Manish Tewari, advising him “not to wash Congress party’s dirty linen in public”. Tandon underlined Tewari’s statement as a reflection of his true character, warning that such exaggerated pride will not only jeopardise Chandigarh but also Tewari himself. “I would suggest you not to allow arrogance to cloud your vision,” he quipped. (HT File Photo)

Highlighting Tewari’s statement from the previous day, Tandon said he insulted his own party senior leaders by arrogantly asserting that he didn’t need the campaigning of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to win the Chandigarh seat, as he was capable of contesting the election on his own.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tandon underlined Tewari’s statement as a reflection of his true character, warning that such exaggerated pride will not only jeopardise Chandigarh but also Tewari himself. “I would suggest you not to allow arrogance to cloud your vision,” he quipped.

He further remarked, “Tewari is living in a fantasy land. He believes that he can replicate his past behaviour of taking voters for a ride in Chandigarh as he did in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. However, the discerning and educated electorate of the City Beautiful will not allow him to repeat his tactics and are ready to give him a befitting reply on June 1.”

Tandon asserted that Tewari’s evident panic stemmed from the realisation of an imminent defeat by a significant margin, prompting him to resort to false promises of providing free ration and financial aid to the poor.