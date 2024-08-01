Establish IIIT in Ludhiana: Raja Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and the member of Parliament from Ludhiana Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, held a crucial discussion with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the establishment of an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ludhiana. This initiative aims to significantly enhance the educational landscape of the region, providing young minds with access to quality education and cutting-edge training in the IT sector. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring presenting a letter to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana MP pointed out the numerous benefits an IIIT would bring to the region. “With a skilled workforce readily available, industries can thrive, innovate, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region. The synergy between educational institutions and industries will foster a culture of research, development, and entrepreneurship,” he noted.

In addition to his discussion on the IIIT, Warring officially requested the education minister to introduce a Mechanical Engineering Diploma course at Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College Ludhiana and submitted a letter to the minister in this regard. He highlighted the significance of this addition to the college’s curriculum, considering Ludhiana’s status as a major industrial hub in Punjab.

“Ludhiana is a major industrial centre in our state Punjab, with an estimated population of 1.6 million people,” stated Warring in his letter. “The largest sector in Ludhiana consists of manufacturing industries, accounting for more than 50% of employees in the city. It is Asia’s largest hub for bicycle manufacturing and produces more than 50% of India’s bicycle production each year.”

Highlighting the city’s robust industrial profile, Warring pointed out, “Ludhiana produces a large portion of India’s tractor parts, auto parts, and two-wheeler parts. It is one of the largest manufacturers of domestic sewing machines. Hand tools and industrial equipment are other specialties.” He underscored the relevance of a Mechanical Engineering diploma for the region, stating that “as Ludhiana has a large sector dedicated to engineering goods, including auto parts, hand tools, bicycles and bicycle parts, forging, sheet metal components, CNC manufacturer and more, it is evident that the Mechanical Engineering diploma would be highly relevant and useful for this region.”

Raja Warring also lauded the recent declaration of Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College as a co-educational institute, expressing his appreciation for the efforts that led to this development. He emphasised that the college is the only government polytechnic institution in the entire Ludhiana district, making it imperative to introduce the Mechanical Engineering diploma.

“This would be highly beneficial for the students as it would enhance their employability in the engineering industry without imposing a hefty financial load on their parents,” he remarked. Reiterating his commitment to serving the people of Punjab, he stated, “We are public representatives elected by the people of Punjab. It is our prime duty to listen to our people, to think, act, and serve our people’s interest.”