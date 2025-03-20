ESZ around Sukhna sanctuary to remain at 100m: Punjab in SC

In a major relief to around 2 lakh residents of Kansal, Nada, Nayagaon, and Chhoti Karoran villages, the forest and wildlife department of the Punjab government, in its affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, stated that the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary limit will remain at 100 meters for the Nayagaon municipal committee instead of 1 to 3 km. The SC’s order on the matter is awaited. Residents of Kansal, Nada, Nayagaon and Chhoti Karoran had opposed forest department’s proposal to expand ESZ to 1–3 km. (HT File)

For villages outside the Nayagaon municipal committee, the ESZ around the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary will range from 1 to 3 km. These villages include Perch, Karoran, and Seonk. The SC’s ruling on this is also awaited.

Residents of Kansal, Nada, Nayagaon, and Chhoti Karoran had strongly opposed the forest department’s earlier proposal to expand the ESZ to 1–3 km, citing fears that it would lead to the demolition of numerous structures, severely impacting their lives and livelihoods.

The matter reached the SC after residents of Nayagaon and Kansal approached the court seeking relief for the sanctioning of building plans. The petition was filed as part of an ongoing case since 1995 regarding eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) across the country.

HS Oberoi, president of the Kansal Projection of Rights and Welfare Association, said, “It has been a long-drawn battle, and Punjab has taken a positive step in favour of the residents.”

He said as per the guidelines issued by the Union government for the declaration of ESZs around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, construction for residential needs falls under regulated activities.

Vineet Joshi, chairman of the Nayagaon Ghar Bachao Manch, said, “We have been fighting this battle since November 2024. We organised 24 nukkad sabhas and led a protest march to the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding that the government scrap its orders. In the end, the Punjab government had to bow to public pressure and restrict the ESZ to just 100 meters.”

In November last year, the SC had directed the Punjab government to address objections raised by Nayagaon residents and resolve them. A high-level committee comprising cabinet ministers Lal Chand Kataruchak, Ravjot Singh, and Hardeep Singh Mundian conducted a public hearing on December 4, 2024, where over 100 objections were submitted by residents, councillors, and organisations.

On February 21, the committee members met Mann, who directed them to re-examine public representations and suggestions. On March 4, the committee reconvened and decided to roll back the ESZ to 100 meters.