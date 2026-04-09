Factory employee ends life amid dispute in Ludhiana

A 32-year-old factory worker allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his rented accommodation in the Mayapuri area, reportedly following a domestic dispute with his wife. The man had entered into a love marriage around one-and-a-half years ago. (HT File)

Police said the man had entered into a love marriage around one-and-a-half years ago. However, tensions had recently surfaced in the relationship after his wife came to know that he was already married and had children from his first marriage—an alleged fact he had concealed. The revelation is said to have led to frequent arguments between the couple.

According to preliminary information, the couple had a heated argument on Tuesday, after which the man allegedly asked his wife to leave the house. She left but was later contacted by him, who asked her to return. When she refused, he reportedly threatened to end his life. The warning, however, was not taken seriously.

Later that night, when the woman returned to the house, she found him hanging inside the room.

Officials from Basti Jodhewal police station said that inquest proceedings have been initiated and statements of family members are being recorded. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination.