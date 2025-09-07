FIR ordered against coaching centre in Shimla for flouting Disaster Mgmt Act

The district magistrate of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, has directed the registration of an FIR against the private coaching institute located in Sanjauli, for violating the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The district magistrate of Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, has directed the registration of an FIR against the private coaching institute located in Sanjauli, for violating the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The District Magistrate on September 3 and 4, 2025, had issued orders mandating the closure of all educational and coaching institutions in the district in wake of the disaster. The district administration received information via social media that Aakash Coaching Centre was conducting classes in defiance of these orders.

Following this, DM Kashyap deputed Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma and Tehsildar Apoorv Sharma to inspect the premises. The inspection team arrived at the centre at 10.10 am on Saturday and found classes in progress.

During the inspection, messages sent by the institute to students’ mobile phones about the classes were reviewed. When questioned, Rajesh Kumar, the institute’s operations head, claimed that the classes were only for students residing in the campus and hostel. However, upon speaking with several students, the team discovered that many did not reside there.

The team subsequently submitted a detailed interim report to the DM, supported by photographs, videos, and other evidence. Kashyap wrote to the SP directing the registration of an FIR. The team also inspected another coaching centre in Sanjauli, which was found to be closed.

“We received information that classes were being conducted at Aakash Coaching Centre. When a team led by the ADM visited the site, classes were found in progress. Provisions under Sections 51, 52, and 53 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, were found violated. Accordingly, directions have been issued to the SP to register an FIR,” said Kashyap.