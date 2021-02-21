Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away

Professor BK Sharma, former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, passed away in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 84.

The late professor had served in the position from 1995 to 1996. “He rose from a humble background of Bhia village in Jammu to become PGI director. He was born in 1937. He did his schooling, undergraduate and postgraduate courses from Amritsar,” the PGIMER in a release stated.

Professor Sharma had joined PGIMER in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of the department of internal medicine and subsequently the director. His areas of interest were hypertension and Takayasu Arteritis. He was fondly called a doyen in medicine.

He is survived by his wife, professor Saroj Sharma, a microbiologist, and two children.