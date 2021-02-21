Former PGIMER director BK Sharma passes away
Professor BK Sharma, former director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, passed away in Chandigarh on Friday. He was 84.
The late professor had served in the position from 1995 to 1996. “He rose from a humble background of Bhia village in Jammu to become PGI director. He was born in 1937. He did his schooling, undergraduate and postgraduate courses from Amritsar,” the PGIMER in a release stated.
Professor Sharma had joined PGIMER in 1967 as a lecturer, had become the head of the department of internal medicine and subsequently the director. His areas of interest were hypertension and Takayasu Arteritis. He was fondly called a doyen in medicine.
He is survived by his wife, professor Saroj Sharma, a microbiologist, and two children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More students allowed in Panjab University hostels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird enclosures reopen at Mohali’s Chhatbir Zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab cop takes lift from biker in Chandigarh, steals ₹1.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66% health workers skip Covid vaccine in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No decision yet on visitors at Attari-Wagah retreat ceremony
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana seeks Centre’s help to resolve SYL Canal issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MC House meeting on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox