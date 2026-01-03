Four arrested for stabbing man to death in Mohali

Mohali police arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Jujhar Nagar on New Year’s Day. A police team led by inspector Parivinkal Grewal, SHO of the Balongi police station, apprehended the accused, including the primary assailant. Inspector Parivinkal Grewal said the police launched immediate raids using CCTV footage and technical intelligence (HT File)

According to the complainant, Lakhan Singh Baghel, the victim’s relative, Mohit Baghel, was involved in an altercation with several individuals in street number 11 on January 1. Upon learning of the dispute, Lakhan rushed to the spot with his sons, Mukesh, the victim, and Birjesh, to intervene and bring Mohit home. During the intervention, the suspects allegedly attacked the family.

Police said that during the scuffle, two suspects, Arjun and Chaturbhuji, pinned Mukesh from behind while Shiv Kumar, alias Sibbu, stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. Mukesh sustained fatal injuries and died shortly after the attack.

Inspector Parivinkal Grewal said the police launched immediate raids using CCTV footage and technical intelligence. On January 1, police apprehended Chaturbhuji, alias Ajay Mishra. Following further investigation, the main accused, Shiv Kumar, alias Sibbu, Arjun Mishra, and Manish Kumar, alias Munna, were arrested on January 2.

The Balongi police have registered a case under Sections 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapon), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused are currently being interrogated to recover the murder weapon. Further investigation is underway.