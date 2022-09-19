Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four killed in road accident in Kurukshetra

Four killed in road accident in Kurukshetra

Published on Sep 19, 2022 01:38 AM IST

The police said that the accident took place on Saturday evening when the victims were going to attend a Satsang in Hamana village in the tractor-trailer and a speeding truck hit the vehicle from the rear

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Four people, including two girls, were killed and five others injured when the tractor-trailer they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck from the rear on NH 44 near Khapur Kolia village in Kurukshetra district.

The deceased have been identified as Siwani, 18, Anjali, 15, and Bohatai Devi, 60, of Pindarsi and Isro Devi, 60, of Solu Majra village of Kurukshetra district.

The three injured have been admitted to the LNJP government hospital in Kurukshetra, while two others have been referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

The police said that the accident took place on Saturday evening when the victims were going to attend a Satsang in Hamana village in the tractor-trailer and a speeding truck hit the vehicle from the rear. The driver of the truck managed to flee. The police have registered an FIR under sections 304 A, 337 and 279 of the IPC against the unknown truck driver.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
