Chandigarh is yet to start the vaccination drive for the 18+ age group. (Representational photo)
Free Covid vaccine for all in Chandigarh

Against the order of one lakh doses of vaccine, the UT will get only 30,000 Covishield jabs in May, said UT adviser Manoj Parida
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 11:20 PM IST

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced that vaccination against Covid-19 will be administered free of cost in city hospitals, including in the 18-44 age category.

Announcing the same on Twitter, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah “for the notable decision of providing free vaccine to all including 18+ beneficiaries in Chandigarh”.

However, officially there is no word on when Chandigarh will receive doses for the younger age group even when against the order of one lakh doses, the UT will get only 30,000 Covishield jabs in May.

“We have ordered one lakh doses and are placing orders for a lakh more, but we have got a confirmation for only 30,000 jabs from the Serum Institute of India. We are requesting them to expedite the delivery,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Officials said that the vaccine doses for the 18-plus age group are expected to get delayed till May 10 even though the inoculation drive has started in the neighbouring cities of Mohali and Panchkula.

The UT was unable to kick start the vaccination drive for the 18 and above age group due to the unavailability of doses.

