Fresh NSA detention order in Amritpal’s case passed on new grounds: Punjab to HC

The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) that the fresh detention order under the National Security Act (NSA) passed in April 2025 in Khadoor Sahib MP, Amritpal Singh’s case was based on new grounds. The detention order was passed by the Amritsar deputy commissioner, and subsequently approved by the state government. (HT File)

The government response was filed in plea from the Waris Punjab De chief ,filed in December 2025, seeking the quashing of the third successive detention order passed against him on April 23, 2025, for one year. The radical Sikh leader was initially detained in April 2023 along with his nine associates.

Fresh detention orders were passed against all of them in March-April 2024 but in April 2025, while his associates were brought back from Dibrugarh, fresh order of one year detention was passed against Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal had claimed that the fresh detention order rests solely on an FIR registered on October 9, 2024, regarding murder of one of his old associates and his name did not appear in the initial FIR and was nominated subsequently. There is not an “iota of evidence” against him linking him to the FIR, the petition had claimed.

Responding to the plea, additional chief secretary (home), Alok Shekhar has said that the grounds of detention of April 2025 order speak tellingly and comprehensively for themselves and make out a compelling case for the preventive detention of the petitioner with a view to “preventing him from acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the state and prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”. “…the detaining authority would have been guilty of grave dereliction of duty had it turned a blind eye to the situation and not decided to order the detention of the petitioner … the state government would also have been guilty of grave dereliction of duty had it not approved the (order),” Shekhar has asserted. The detention order was passed by the Amritsar deputy commissioner, and subsequently approved by the state government. Shekhar has pointed out that the detentions have been completely distinct and different on all three occasions.

As per the affidavit, in passing the April 2025 order, his “involvement” was found in activities “prejudicial to the security of the state” and termed him “grave and imminent danger to national security. The order had also recorded his “indulgence with anti-national elements, notorious and dreaded gangsters and terrorists with the intent and object to physically eliminate persons who in his perception had the potential to publicly expose his acts and misdeeds”.

The detention order had also recorded intelligence input of October 12, 2024, to field officers in the state in which officers were alerted that Amritpal Singh’s sympathisers’ group have prepared a list of 15 individuals, whom they want to “eliminate” in coming days.

The list included the name of one Gurpreet Singh Harinau, who was killed on October 9. Harinau was his close associate but had later distanced himself from Amritpal Singh and was killed on October 9, 2024 in Faridkot. In this case Amritpal has been nominated as accused, the affidavit records. The petition will be taken up by the HC in February for adjudication.