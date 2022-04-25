Gangster wanted in Punjab kabaddi player’s murder held in Delhi
New Delhi : A special cell team arrested one person, identified as Vikas, who was absconding after committing the murder of local Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019 and had recently killed international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal at Nakodar on March 14, said Delhi police on Sunday.
Accused Vikas @ Malhey was wanted in six murder cases, Delhi Police said. He was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 and was wanted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
Last major criminal of Lucky Patial-Bambiha- Kaushal’s criminal alliance, was on the run since committing the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad in 2019; had recently killed international Kabaddi star Sandeep Nangal in Punjab, police statement read.
The criminal was the last leading on-ground commander for the infamous criminal alliance of Punjab and was on radar after being found involved in the sensational murder of Sandeep Nangal in Jalandhar, the police added.
-
Jammu and Kashmir daily wagers get 33% hike
Daily wagers working in various government departments of Jammu and Kashmir have got a 33% hike for the next three months, officials said. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the hike in minimum wages of daily wagers, including casual labourers, in all government departments from existing ₹225 a day to ₹300 a day as an interim measure till the minimum wage rates are revised by the labour and employment department.
-
‘Better late than never’, CPI(M) urges Centre for repeal of AFSPA
Senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Sunday demanded immediate repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Jammu and Kashmir, a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all three wings of the armed forces are in favour of removal of the act from the region. Tarigami said the party has been reiterating the removal of the controversial AFSPA since long from both Jammu and Kashmir and North East.
-
Contaminated water leaves 15 sick in Zirakpur’s Gazipur
As many as 15 people, including seven children, fell ill after consuming contaminated water in Gazipur village of Zirakpur on Sunday. The seven children were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH), Chandigarh; Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali; and others in Panchkula and Ambala.
-
Ludhiana | ₹84,000 ‘robbery’ concocted, partner lost money in online betting
Solving the ₹84,000 'robbery' at a money transfer and mobile recharge shop in Daba within hours, the police on Sunday arrested one of the co-owners for lying about being robbed at gunpoint after losing the money in online betting. The accused, Sambhav Jain, 25, of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, said he had lost nearly ₹80,000 in an online betting game, after which he concocted the story.
-
BKI terrorist wanted in Ludhiana blast case nabbed in Dera Bassi
Chandigarh : The anti-gangster task force of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested a Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, who was evading arrest since 2010 and wanted in Ludhiana's Shingar Cinema bomb blast and other cases, from Mohali's Dera Bassi. Alias Patialavi, Charanjit Singh, was an active member of the BKI terror module busted by the police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured.
