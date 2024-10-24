German delegation meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hosted a high-level delegation from Germany at his official residence on Friday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini hosted a high-level delegation from Germany at his official residence on Friday. (HT File)

The discussions focused on exploring collaborations in critical sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, education, skill development, research and development (R and D), and climate change. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests through strategic partnerships that align with the economic aspirations of Haryana and Germany, a Haryana government spokesperson said.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised Haryana’s “Go global” approach and its vision to expand into new markets by promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) and global trade.

In the meeting, both Haryana and Germany reiterated their commitment to pursuing eco-friendly industrial policies.