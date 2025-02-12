GMADA to enhance services with seven new counters, token system

With an aim to expedite key services to visitors, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to increase the service counters from five to 12. Last week , the development body allotted work tender of ₹ 43.2 lakh to a Mohali based company to renovate the existing service window reception counter area within two months. (HT File Photo)

Last week , the development body allotted work tender of ₹43.2 lakh to a Mohali based company to renovate the existing service window reception counter area within two months.

With an increase in counters or public windows, GMADA will also depute additional staff to speed up essential services including submission of demand drafts and building plans; physical verification of documents, appointments, updating mobile number, verification of conveyance deeds, change of ownership (death case); besides other online services, including permission for sale/gift/transfer, transfer permission, issuance of no due certificate, certification of registration as estate agent or as promoter and sanction of sewerage connection and others.

This will also help GMADA to reduce the pendency of cases and will resolve issues of the public timely.

According to officials, the dolled up and decked up area will match standards of the Chandigarh International Airport terminal.

Token system to be introduced

GMADA is now set to introduce token system for visitors so that they no longer have to wait in long queues at the service counters.

The new area will have two LED screens where the token numbers will be displayed. At present, long queues can be witnessed daily at the service counters in GMADA building.

“This will be of great relief for senior citizens and specially abled persons. We are going to have state-of-the-art furniture, including sofas for seating at least 50 persons. This is an initiative by state cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, principal secretary Rahul Tiwari, chief administrators of GMADA and PUDA as they wished to comfort the visitors by uplifting the single window area,” additional chief administrator Amrinder Singh Tiwana said.

The said area will also have a new cafeteria which will have round tables. Moreover, the contractor has been asked to construct a new studio with advanced lighting for clicking of better quality pictures to be used in documents of the public for various services or the proofs.