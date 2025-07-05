Govt school students in Punjab to pitch biz ideas to investors at expo

The Punjab government is all set to host the first “Business Blasters’ Expo” at IIT Ropar on Saturday, where Class 11 and 12 students from government schools will showcase their innovative ventures in thrilling Shark Tank-style pitch sessions before renowned investors, entrepreneurs and incubators, said school education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday. The Punjab government had provided ₹ 16,000 seed funding each to over 7,000 teams who have developed 18,492 business ideas under the guidance of teachers and expert mentors. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Addressing a press conference here, Bains said the expo will enable funding, incubation and industry partnerships for scalable student ventures, besides inspiring stakeholders to support school-based entrepreneurship.

“Around 40 teams will showcase their products at the expo. The state government had provided ₹16,000 seed funding each to over 7,000 teams who have developed 18,492 business ideas under the guidance of teachers and expert mentors,” he shared.

The minister said the main objective of the expo was to identify market opportunities for students, and engage them with real customers to earn revenue and profit.

He also introduced four teams to the media, including a team from Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Rupnagar, who have made resin-based coasters, keychains and candle moulds. The team has already sold over 250 units.

Similarly, the team from Government Senior Secondary School, Pathankot, has designed a rechargeable electric bicycle for urban last-mile mobility. A chemical-free herbal shampoo using traditional ingredients has been developed by Government Senior Secondary School, Bathinda, while Government Senior Secondary School, Ferozepur, has created a self-defence stick with LED, shock points and concealed blade.