Group home: Chandigarh admn extends last date to apply till March 25

Amid poor response to the admission process, the UT social welfare department has extended the last date to apply for the newly established Group Home for mentally and intellectually disabled persons in Sector 31 to March 25. Having 80 seats, the Group Home has been built in compliance with the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, assuring mentally and intellectually disabled persons their right to community living and security. (HT Photo)

On February 17, the department had opened admissions to the group home, with a deadline of March 10. But amid the steep ₹20-lakh security deposit and a complicated application process, the response has remained lacklustre, reflected in only three applications. There are no applications from the economically weaker section, having yearly income less than ₹1.5 lakh, also, despite exemption from the security deposit and monthly charges.

But its launch has been delayed by six months since the completion of its construction work in 2024.

The notice put up on the social welfare department website mentions that the administration has extended the last date for submission of application to March 25. The interested guardians can download admission form the official website and submit it, along with requisite documents mentioned in the form, at the department’s office in Sector 17.

After submission of applications, the applicant will undergo 45-day screening to determine the eligibility.

Thereafter, a batch of 10 residents, including five each of mentally and intellectually disabled persons, will be admitted on trial basis for three months, before the facility’s 24x7 launch.

UT social welfare director Palika Arora said, “We have received three applications so far. Thus, the department has granted extension in the last date of application submission to have more participation.”

Meanwhile, apart from the ₹20-lakh security deposit, which is proving to be a barrier for them, parents have also complained that the admission forms require detailed information, including medical certificates and the names of three guardians, one of whom must be a local resident. They have also expressed frustration with the complexity of the forms and the challenge of compiling the necessary documentation.

They have also raised concerns about absence of any professional staff in the group home and no mention of day care and vocational activities on the department website.