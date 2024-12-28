Menu Explore
Gurugram: 3 held for attempting to extort 50 lakh from businessman

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Dec 29, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Police have arrested three people for allegedly attempting to extort 50 lakh from a businessman here, officials said on Saturday.

Fearing for life, the complainant paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the accused. On December 18, the accused called him again and demanded the rest of the money. (Getty image)
Fearing for life, the complainant paid 5 lakh to the accused. On December 18, the accused called him again and demanded the rest of the money. (Getty image)

The complainant told the police that he got a call from an unknown number on December 16 asking for 50 lakh and threatening to kill him and his family, they said. Fearing for life, the complainant paid 5 lakh to the accused. On December 18, the accused called him again and demanded the rest of the money.

Following this, the complainant, a broadband businessman, approached the police. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park Police Station.

The accused -- Ravi, Mohit Kumar and Amit -- were arrested from Bhagpat district in Uttar Pradesh, police said. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Ravi knew the businessman and believed that he had a lot of money. Following this, Ravi and his associates planned to extort money, a Gurugram police spokesperson said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

