Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gurugram: Two held for uploading song on YouTube to threaten rape victim’s family

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 06:58 am IST

According to police, the family of the rape victim filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Azharuddin and Shahzad, had been pressuring them to agree to a compromise

Two persons have been arrested for uploading a song on YouTube to threaten the family of a girl who was allegedly raped by two of their relatives, police said on Monday.

One of the accused in the gang-rape case is currently lodged in jail, while the other is out on bail, police said. (HT File)
One of the accused in the gang-rape case is currently lodged in jail, while the other is out on bail, police said. (HT File)

According to police, the family of the rape victim filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Azharuddin and Shahzad, had been pressuring them to agree to a compromise. On their refusal, the two allegedly made several murder attempts and conspired against them.

“The rape-accused’s family members have uploaded a song on YouTube. In the song, objectionable words have been used, taking the name of the victim and her relatives. It is also stated that if bail is granted, the victim will be shot. This song was widely circulated in the village and society, which has severely affected the social life of the victim and her family,” the complainants alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rozka Meo police station, and Azharuddin and Shahzad were arrested.

“Further action is underway. The victim’s family will be provided security as well as justice,” a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

One of the accused in the gang-rape case is currently lodged in jail, while the other is out on bail, police said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurugram: Two held for uploading song on YouTube to threaten rape victim’s family
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On