Hand grenade found in Himachal’s Kangra

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 24, 2025 05:48 AM IST

According to reports, a local resident spotted the grenade on Sunday morning after which a large crowd gathered and they alerted the police

Panic spread in the Nurpur area of Kangra district after a hand grenade was discovered near Kutkana Khad, police officials said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals and police have launched an investigation into the matter, the police said. (iStock)
According to reports, a local resident spotted the grenade on Sunday morning after which a large crowd gathered. They alerted the police.

Nurpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Dharam Chand Verma said, “After receiving the information, a police team promptly reached the location and identified the object as an HE 36 hand grenade. Assistance was sought from the district administration to neutralize the explosive safely. The grenade was subsequently destroyed with the help of the army.”

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

