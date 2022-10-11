Haryana allows only green crackers

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers, excluding green crackers, immediately.

“...state government has directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of fire crackers except for green crackers within the limit of district,” the HSPCB said in a letter to all the DCs.

As per an order, various events occurring during winter months aggravated air pollution levels in Haryana.

“Amongst various events, bursting of fire crackers is also an important event affecting the air quality levels as fire crackers not only released metal particles, dangerous toxins, harmful chemicals and noxious gases in the air but also increased harmful particulate matters having adverse impact on ambient air quality,” the order said, referring to various court and national green tribunal orders. ENDS