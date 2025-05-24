Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana appoints five state information commissioners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Former Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad is likely to be appointed as the state chief information commissioner

The Haryana government on Friday appointed five persons as state information commissioners. The appointments will come into effect after they are administered oath by the governor.

The appointments will come into effect after they are administered oath by the governor. (File)
The appointments will come into effect after they are administered oath by the governor. (File)

An order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said that retired Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Amarjit Singh, a former Congress leader Karamvir Saini who joined the BJP in 2019, former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) member Neeta Khera from Ambala, BJP functionary from Bhiwani Priyanka Dhopra and Sanjay Madaan from Karnal have been appointed as state information commissioners. Former Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad is likely to be appointed as the state chief information commissioner.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana appoints five state information commissioners
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On