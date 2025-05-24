Haryana appoints five state information commissioners

The Haryana government on Friday appointed five persons as state information commissioners. The appointments will come into effect after they are administered oath by the governor. The appointments will come into effect after they are administered oath by the governor. (File)

An order issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said that retired Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officer Amarjit Singh, a former Congress leader Karamvir Saini who joined the BJP in 2019, former Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) member Neeta Khera from Ambala, BJP functionary from Bhiwani Priyanka Dhopra and Sanjay Madaan from Karnal have been appointed as state information commissioners. Former Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad is likely to be appointed as the state chief information commissioner.