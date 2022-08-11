Haryana assembly passes 4 Bills, refers one to select committee
The Haryana assembly on Wednesday referred to a select committee of the House the Haryana Police (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for examination. The amendment Bill which sought to do away with the powers of the Haryana State Police Complaints Authority to take suo motu cognisance of a matter was opposed by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary. “What’s the objective behind taking away the powers to take suo motu cognisance,” Chaudhary asked.
“The ambit of the authority should not be decreased. What’s the harm if the authority takes suo motu cognisance of a matter. The high court also takes suo motu cognisance at times,” the Congress MLA said.
Home minister Anil Vij said there has to be a complainant for the authority to act.
Chief minister ML Khattar said unlimited powers cannot be given as they will have repercussions.
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala suggested that the Bill be referred to a select committee of the House for examination. Subsequently, the home minister moved a motion to refer the amendment Bill to a select committee of the assembly.
Meanwhile, four Bills were passed by the assembly on Wednesday. These were Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
The Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed to amend the Haryana Water Resources (Protection, Regulation and Management) Authority Act, 2020.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
