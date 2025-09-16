Haryana: Centre accepts Saini’s plea for early Kharif procurement

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged the Centre to allow an early start to Kharif crop procurement before the scheduled October 1. Following his meeting with Union food and consumer affairs minister Prahlad Joshi, the Centre accepted his request. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT)

An official spokesperson said Haryana’s warehouse storage capacity has been enhanced to 30 lakh metric tonnes under the Private Entrepreneurs Guarantee scheme, while the Centre also assured early release of ₹6,200 crore in pending dues for wheat and rice. The state currently holds 100 LMT of foodgrain in the central pool. Saini’s proposal to reduce the minimum distance between sugar mills from 25 km to 15 km was also approved.