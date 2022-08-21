Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked
Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.
Jhajjar superintendent of police (SP) Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.
“She was traced in six hours after her abduction. After receiving the complaint, we formed teams and arrested three persons, including a minor. Two of the accused were produced in a local court in Jhajjar, which sent them to judicial custody and the minor to a safe home. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. We have booked the accused for gangrape, relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” the SP added.
One student booked for sexual harassment
Jhajjar SP Akram said they had booked a male student of a reputed private school for sexually harassing his schoolmate at the hostel.
“ We have booked the student under the Juvenile Justice Act on the complaint filed by victim’s father,” he added.
Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school
Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers posts from the school. Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm.
Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi
Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.
Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple
Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.
Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters). Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground. The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood.
