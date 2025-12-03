Haryana: HC notice on plea from Abhay Chautala seeking Z+ security cover

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from Centre and Haryana on a plea from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader, Abhay Singh Chautala, seeking Z+ security cover or protection under central security forces. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from Centre and Haryana on a plea from Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader, Abhay Singh Chautala, seeking Z+ security cover or protection under central security forces. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Acting on the plea claiming threat from international gangsters, the high court bench of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya has sought response by December 16.

The INLD leader reasoned that the risk to his life intensified after he publicly demanded arrests in the murder of INLD state president, Nafe Singh Rathi and also demanded for a CBI probe monitored by the high court. Nafe Singh, a former MLA was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on February 25, 2024. In the attack, INLD worker Jai Kishan who was travelling with Rathee in the same vehicle also died.

The state’s authorities were approached time and again but have not yielded to repeated requests. No committee was constituted, no assessment was undertaken and no interim protection was extended even though the threat perception is “grave, imminent,” the plea said adding that he had raised the issue in Haryana Vidhan Sabha in February 2024 and subsequently wrote to the chief minister demanding independent investigation into Rathi’s murder.

The petitioner’s vocal stance against organised crime in public rallies has further made him and his family vulnerable.

The plea claims he was forced to approach court after despite “specific, repeated, and urgent” representations, the state authorities did not consider his request. Hence, a round-the-clock central security forces cover or Z+ security be provided to him.