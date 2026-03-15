Haryana launches ‘Bhu-Mitra’ WhatsApp chatbot for land, revenue services

The Haryana revenue department has launched a chatbot, Bhu-Mitra, to provide round the clock assistance to citizens seeking land and revenue-related services. The chatbot also facilitated deed token generation, land demarcation requests, complaint registration for land and revenue grievances, and real-time complaint status tracking. (HT Photo for representation)

Financial commissioner revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra said that Bhu-Mitra is a smart, conversational chatbot accessible directly through WhatsApp. The chatbot is available in both Hindi and English.

“Citizens can access Bhu-Mitra by saving the WhatsApp number 95933 00009 and starting a conversation. They no longer need to visit government offices or navigate complex portals. With just a few taps on their smartphones, they can access a range of essential revenue services from the comfort of their homes, at any hour of the day,” the FCR said.

Misra said that, at present, citizens can avail four core revenue services — copy of jamabandi for land ownership and cultivation records, copy of mutation for changes in land ownership, compensation registration, and deed registration for property deed assistance, through Bhu-Mitra chatbot. The chatbot also facilitated deed token generation, land demarcation requests, complaint registration for land and revenue grievances, and real-time complaint status tracking, she said.

Misra said that additional services will be integrated into the Bhu-Mitra platform in the coming weeks, further strengthening digital governance and expanding the scope of citizen convenience.

She said that from next week onwards, all SMS related to deed registration services will also be delivered through the Bhu-Mitra platform, enabling citizens to receive timely updates and information directly via the chatbot.