Haryana reports two-fold rise in Covid-19 deaths in August
Against 19 deaths due the Covid-19 recorded between July 1 and July 31, at least 35 people have succumbed to the disease till August 26 in Haryana, as one patient each died in Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Palwal on Friday
Haryana has witnessed a near two-fold rise in the Covid-19 fatalities so far in August in comparison to July, with the state on Friday recording six deaths due to the infection in what is the highest single day spike in recent weeks, according to the health department data.
Against 19 deaths due the Covid-19 recorded between July 1 and July 31, at least 35 people have succumbed to the disease till August 26, as one patient each died in Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Palwal on Friday.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 fatalities on Friday rose to 10,678---up from 10,643 on July 31.
As per the data, the health department has recorded more recoveries than the positive coronavirus cases detected this month so far. For example, out of the total 20,549 Covid-19 cases detected so far, 21,147 people recovered from the infection during this period.
On the other hand, in July, 12,766 people had recovered of the total 13,580 Covid-19 positive cases.
On Friday, the state recorded 604 recoveries, keeping the recovery rate of the state at 98.73% .
As per the data, 544 positive cases (highest 260 in Gurugram) were detected on Friday out of the total 14,641 samples collected in past 24 hours. There were 2,648 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of which 2,519 are under home isolation.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics