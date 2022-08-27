Haryana reports two-fold rise in Covid-19 deaths in August

Haryana has witnessed a near two-fold rise in the Covid-19 fatalities so far in August in comparison to July, with the state on Friday recording six deaths due to the infection in what is the highest single day spike in recent weeks, according to the health department data.

Against 19 deaths due the Covid-19 recorded between July 1 and July 31, at least 35 people have succumbed to the disease till August 26, as one patient each died in Gurugram, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Kaithal and Palwal on Friday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 fatalities on Friday rose to 10,678---up from 10,643 on July 31.

As per the data, the health department has recorded more recoveries than the positive coronavirus cases detected this month so far. For example, out of the total 20,549 Covid-19 cases detected so far, 21,147 people recovered from the infection during this period.

On the other hand, in July, 12,766 people had recovered of the total 13,580 Covid-19 positive cases.

On Friday, the state recorded 604 recoveries, keeping the recovery rate of the state at 98.73% .

As per the data, 544 positive cases (highest 260 in Gurugram) were detected on Friday out of the total 14,641 samples collected in past 24 hours. There were 2,648 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of which 2,519 are under home isolation.