Haryana rolls out green carpet for PM’s Jind visit

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to Jind on Friday, with the district turning into a virtual security fortress as nearly 5,000 police personnel, backed by central security agencies, have been deployed to ensure a smooth event. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini reviews the preparations for PM’s event in Jind on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Keeping in view the theme of an eco-friendly public rally, the Haryana government has planned green transportation for visitors. People attending the event will be ferried using electric vehicles, while CNG-powered buses and e-rickshaws will also be deployed to minimise carbon emissions and ensure smooth last-mile connectivity to the venue.

To enable wider public participation, the PM’s address will be telecast live on LED screens at designated locations in all districts across Haryana.

Following recent threat alerts, security arrangements have been intensified, prompting Haryana Police, special protection group (SPG), intelligence agencies and other central forces to establish a multi-layered security cover around the PM’s venues, travel routes and key installations.

Anti-sabotage checks, route sanitisation, drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, the bomb disposal squads, dog squads and quick response teams have been deployed as part of the elaborate security protocol.

According to the schedule, the PM will likely land at Jind around 10.45am and he will flag off the hydrogen train at 11am. Later, the PM will reach the HSVP ground at 11.30am to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects across the state virtually. The PM will also address a public rally and will virtually inaugurate the Kurukshetra elevated railway track, Haryana stretch of the Delhi–Jammu–Katra Expressway, and the Government Medical Colleges at Koriyawas (Narnaul) and Bhiwani.

The visit, Modi’s first to Jind in nearly 12 years, has triggered one of the largest administrative exercises witnessed by the district in recent years. Roads along the PM’s route have been repaired and resurfaced, potholes filled and damaged pavements restored.

To flag off India’s first hydrogen train

The PM will flag off India’s first hydrogen train on the Jind-Sonipat route. His itinerary includes inspecting the train’s fuel cell and storage systems, distributing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana keys, and addressing a public gathering at HSVP Ground following the inauguration of major development projects and foundation stone laying ceremonies.

Saini reviews preparations in Jind

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday visited Jind and reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the PM’s proposed programme on Friday.

The CM said that all programmes of the PM to be held in Jind would be completely eco-friendly. The CM visited Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University and sought information from the officers regarding the arrangements for all the programmes of the PM to be held in Jind. Thereafter, Saini reached Jind railway station and reviewed the preparations related to the launch of the hydrogen train.