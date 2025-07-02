Haryana sees 30% surplus rains in June, Punjab 28%

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana received rainfall on Tuesday. The common capital, Chandigarh, witnessed 13.5 mm rainfall. A commuter rides his motorcycle through a waterlogged service road in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

In Haryana, rains were witnessed in Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Narnaul, Charkhi Dadri, Panchkula and Rewari, among other places. In Punjab, places including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Mohali and Gurdaspur received rains.

Chandigarh has seen heavy downpour, measuring more than 200 mm, in the last three days.

According to the Met department, Chandigarh received 13.5 mm rains in the 24 hours until 8.30 am on Tuesday. In the two days prior to that, the city had received 190 mm rain.

The Met office also said that Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have received surplus rain in June.

Punjab received 69.7 mm rainfall last month, against the normal of 54.5 mm, which was 28% surplus, the Met office said. Likewise, Haryana received 30% surplus rains in June, with 71.7 mm rains in June, against its normal of 55.3 mm.Chandigarh received 37% more rains, with 213 mm in June against the month’s average of 155.5 mm.

The previous record of highest rainfall in Chandigarh was in June 2013 at 251.5 mm.

In Punjab, Faridkot, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran districts received more than normal rains in June. In Haryana, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Yamunanagar and Rewari received surplus rains last month.