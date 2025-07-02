Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts kill 5 in Mandi, 15 missing

Cloudbursts and flash floods triggered by heavy overnight rains left a trail of destruction in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, leaving five people dead, five injured and 15 missing. An HRTC bus stuck in the mudslide on road in Mandi district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The state witnessed more than 10 cloudburst incidents, four flash floods and a major landslide on Tuesday, most of them in Mandi district, disrupting normal life, said officials. Mandi received extensively high rainfall of 253.8 mm since Monday evening.

The weather department has warned of low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of six districts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan in the next 24 hours. The MeT office has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in three districts of Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur on Wednesday.

In Mandi district, cloudbursts were reported in four places in Gohar, three in Karsog, two in Dharampur and one place in Thunag. Two deaths were reported in Bada and one in Talwara, both in Gohar area, one in Purana Bazaar in Karsog while one body was recovered at Neri Kotla in Jogindernagar.

Deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that several people have been rescued and shifted to safe places as cloudbursts and flash floods following heavy rains caused extensive damage at some places in the district.

Two teams each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) along with police and home guards are engaged in search and rescue operations in the district, he added.

All the rivers and streams in the district are in full spate and over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water has been released from the Pandoh Dam over Beas river. The water was released after the water level of Pandoh Dam reached 2,922 feet against the danger mark of 2,941 feet.

NDRF, SDRF teams deployed

The Chandigarh-Manali four-lane road was blocked at multiple locations, including Nine Miles, Dwada, Jhalogi, and Banala. “Traffic was later restored on the highway,” said Mandi ADC Gursimar Singh.

So far, Himachal has suffered losses to the tune of ₹500 crore since the onset of monsoon season on June 20, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while talking to reporters in Hamirpur.

In Mandi’s Gohar sub-division, 12 people were reported missing on Tuesday following cloudbursts. Six people were trapped after a house collapsed in Bada, officials said, adding that four of them were rescued. Two bodies were recovered later. In Talwara village, the body of one of the three family members, who were reported missing, has been recovered.

“National and state disaster response force personnel were dispatched to all affected sites and the rescue operation is underway,” said ADC Gursimar.

In Karsog sub-division, the body of a man was recovered from Purana Bazaar after a cloudburst in the area on Monday night. Four persons are still missing, while seven were evacuated from Rikki village. Another body was recovered at Neri Kotla village of Jogindernagar sub-division. Twelve students and four women were rescued from Government Degree College, Karsog. Officials said seven people stranded near the riverside in the Kutti area of the district, were also rescued.

Six houses were damaged after a cloudburst hit Dharampur in Mandi overnight and 26 cattle perished. Officials said that 17 families were affected and a relief amount of ₹10,000 have been provided to each family. Moreover, two houses were damaged in Kotli as well.

As many as 132 persons were rescued at different locations in Mandi since Monday night. Officials said that 24 houses were damaged in the district. A 16 Megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project was heavily damaged due to flash flood in Patikari area of Thunag sub-division in Mandi.

Due to continuous rainfall, schools were closed in Mandi and Kangra for the second day on Tuesday.

Portion of under-construction tunnel collapses

While landslides blocked several roads in Mandi, a major incident occurred when the front portion of the under-construction Bijni tunnel near Mandi town on the Pathankot–Mandi four-lane highway collapsed. The labourers working at the site managed to escape in time, and no casualties were reported.

Tunnels 11 and 13 on National Highway (NH)–305 (Bali Chowki section) were blocked by landslide debris, severely affecting vehicular movement. Many people, including tourists, were stranded overnight inside the tunnels, located about 40 km from Mandi town. The local administration later said that traffic movement was restored at the site.

Over 50 people, including 30 labourers, stranded in Ballah village in Hamirpur district were also rescued following a sudden surge in the Beas river inundated low-lying areas early in the day after water was released from Pandoh Dam. Reports of losses to ‘kutcha’ houses, water supply and power schemes are also coming in from Hamirpur district and people are forced to move on foot as the road from Sujanpur Tira to Sandhol on the left bank of Beas river is partially submerged and blocked for vehicular traffic.