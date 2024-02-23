HC gives ‘final chance’ to J&K administration for response on Mirwaiz’s house arrest

The Jammu & Kashmir high court has given “last and final opportunity” to the Union Territory’s administration to reply to Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s petition challenging his house arrest. Call and message to J&K home secretary Santosh D Vaidya remained unanswered at the time of filing of this report (HT File)

The Mirwaiz, who is also chief cleric of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, was put under house arrest ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019. In September last year, he moved the high court challenging the restrictions on his movement and denial to visit the Jamia Masjid since 2019; and also served a legal notice to the lieutenant governor administration. A week later, on September 22, the Mirwaiz was allowed to lead prayers at the Jamia Masjid for around three weeks.

He was , however, again placed under house arrest after the Israel-Palestine war broke out in October. Since then, the Mirwaiz has been barred from attending prayers at the Jamia Masjid or delivering sermons at any religious function across the Valley. He leads the prayers and delivers Friday sermons as part of the Mirwaiz’s family tradition.

Hearing the matter on Monday, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal granted one week’s time to the J&K administration on the request of its counsel.

“Reluctantly and in the interest of justice, one week’s time as prayed for is granted for doing the needful, which however, shall be the last and final opportunity. List on 6th March, 2024. It is made clear, if reply is not filed, then the matter will be heard on the next date of hearing,” he said in the order made public on Wednesday evening.

Mirwaiz, in a statement, said that since his release in September last year, he was only allowed to attend three consecutive Friday congregations at the Jamia Masjid. “Since then I have been prevented from going to Jamia Masjid on Fridays or addressing the faithful in any other mosque or religious congregations as the chief cleric,” he said.

He added that whenever Anjuman, the managing body of Jamia Masjid, approached the authorities they “dilly dallied on the response saying they will check with their higher ups and get back ,which they never do”.

“Recently, despite the important religious occasion of Shab-e-Miraj, I was again not allowed to go to Jamia Masjid . As the holy and important month of Ramzan is approaching when there are multiple religious events and congregations planned for me as the ‘Mirwaiz’(chief cleric), this approach of the authorities is concerning,” he said.

