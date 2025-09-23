Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
HC seeks Centre’s response on plea for 400-bed ESI hospital in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 07:50 am IST

The plea filed by Mohali Industry Association, demands proper staff and facilities at ESI hospital Phase 7 and opening of dispensaries in Kurali, Gharuan Majri and Phase 11 areas

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought response from Centre on a plea demanding proper medical facilities and infrastructure for industrial workers in Mohali.

The Phase-7 ESI facility in Mohali is a 30-bed facility. (HT File)
The plea filed by Mohali Industry Association, demands proper staff and facilities at ESI hospital Phase 7 and opening of dispensaries in Kurali, Gharuan Majri and Phase 11 areas. According to the plea, there are 3.34 lakh insured workers in industrial units of Mohali, while the Phase-7 facility is a merely 30-bed facility.

As per Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) guidelines, the district should have a 400-bed hospital, the plea said seeking court’s intervention. Under the Employees State Insurance Act 1948, ensured workers are provided with medical and other such facilities. The scheme is financed through a contribution from workers and employers both.

