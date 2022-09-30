Hearing adjourned till October 6 in illegal mining case against former Punjab CM Channi’s nephew

The special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has adjourned hearing in the illegal mining case against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, and his aide Kudratdeep Singh, till October 6.

The arguments on framing of charges in the case will take place on the said date.

The court of special PMLA judge Rupinderjit Chahal ordered that the counsel for the accused requested for adjournment and fixed October 6 for consideration on charge in the case.

In April this year, the enforcement directorate (ED) had filed the chargesheet against the former Punjab CM’s nephew and his aide. The ED had arrested Bhupinder Singh on February 3 ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. The federal agency had recovered nearly ₹10 crore cash from the possession of Honey and his aides on January 18 during raids at multiple locations in Punjab and found nearly 18 lakh digital pages on their devices.