Heavy rains, floods leave Mohali reeling under 64-crore losses

Devastation caused by heavy rains and floods over the past week have caused losses worth ₹64 crore in Mohali, according to initial estimates by the district administration. The Khuda Lahora-Nada road in Nayagaon, Mohali, was completely washed away by a swollen Patiala Ki Rao on September 3. (HT)

As per a report submitted to deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, the highest loss of ₹29.08 crore was reported from the Jayanti Majri area of Kharar, followed by ₹10.80 crore along Airport Road and adjoining sectors.

The third highest loss, pegged at ₹8.81 crore, was reported from villages in the Dera Bassi sub-division, including Toganpur, Tofanpur, Alamgir, and Dehra, which is flanked by the raging Ghaggar river.

The report highlights extensive damage in Kharar, where two causeways at Jayanti Majri and one at Rurki Kham were washed away. The SYL bandh along the Kharar-Bassi road was eroded, while the Tandi-Masol road was completely damaged. Bridge approaches in Ghataur, Teur and Kane ka Bara villages also suffered heavy damage.

In Mohali sub-division, which includes Mohali city, losses have been pegged at around ₹10 crore, mainly due to severe damage to road infrastructure in several areas, such as Airport Road, Sector 67, Sector 68, Sector 70, Sector 80, Phase 3B2, Phase 7, Phase 9, Sohana Gurdwara, Kumbra Chowk, PCL Chowk and the Sector 80/85 dividing road. City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the engineering department had been directed to complete urgent repairs within two weeks to restore normal connectivity.

In Lalru, nearly 12.5 km of roads and 25 houses have been damaged in Toganpur, Tofanpur, Alamgir and Dehra villages, with losses estimated at ₹8.81 crore.

2,000 hectares of crops damaged, two dead

Nearly 2,000 hectares of farmland has also been damaged in Dera Bassi, with the worst-affected villages being Tiwana, Khajur Mandi, Sadhanpur and Dangdhera. The floods claimed two lives: on August 30, a 65-year-old farmer was swept away in the Jharmal rivulet at Lalru; and on September 3, Jasbir Singh, 62, died after the mud roof of his cattle shed collapsed in Batoili village, burying him and his livestock.

Restoration work on

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal has directed municipal bodies and the rural development and panchayat department to speed up dewatering in flood-hit areas. She said work was underway on the Mubarakpur Causeway over the Ghaggar river at Dera Bassi — a key link to Zirakpur — and on draining stagnant water between Bhagat Majra and Palhedi.

Officials have also been told to repair potholes, restore damaged roads and clean government school premises so that classes can resume from Tuesday. Mittal said crop, livestock and house damage assessments were underway and assured that compensation will be released soon.

“The district administration is fully committed to addressing post-flood challenges on priority and will continue monitoring the situation until normalcy is restored,” she said.

Anti-snake venom injections available at govt hospitals: Civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain, while issuing an advisory to residents on Sunday to be cautious of snakebites during rainy season, said anti-snake venom injections were available for free at government hospitals across the district.

She said Punjab was home to several non-venomous species, but also to highly venomous snakes such as the common krait, Russell’s viper and cobra. “These snakes can be life-threatening and patients must be administered anti-venom injections without delay,” she said.

Dr Jain urged people not to approach tantriks, babas, or quacks, who have no medical treatment for snakebites. Instead, victims should immediately visit the nearest government hospital, where anti-snake venom was readily available. For assistance, residents can contact medical helpline number 104 for information and 108 for ambulance services.