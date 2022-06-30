Helicopter services now open for tourists in Ladakh
The Ladakh UT administration has thrown open helicopter service for tourists visiting the region known for its natural beauty.
“The first batch of tourists availed heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opens the service for tourists and visitors, in general,” said an official spokesperson.
The helicopter services operated by the UT administration, Ladakh, will be available to the public in general at the sectors and rates as notified by the administration earlier for the residents of Ladakh, read an order from Ladakh’s civil aviation department.
Individuals desirous of booking on the notified routes can book the tickets online at https://heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/
A distinct booking mechanism has been made available on the portal for the category of passengers other than the residents of Ladakh.
The order further clarified that the availability of a ticket on a route or actual flying will be contingent upon the number of passengers, weather conditions or any other operational restrictions.
The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172.
The services will cover Leh, Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Neyrak, Diskit, Turtuk, Srinagar and Jammu to begin with, said the spokesperson.
