High-speed winds batter Mohali, Panchkula

A high-velocity storm on Saturday night caused widespread destruction in Mohali and Panchkula, damaging cars and two-wheelers, besides uprooting trees, electric poles and sign boards, and causing power outages lasting more than 14 hours.

In Mohali, five cars and four two-wheelers were damaged. Power was disrupted for nearly 14 hours and was only restored by 1.30pm in the city on Sunday; at some places, power came back around 3pm. In some parts of Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, power was restored at around 11am on Sunday.

Also read: Squall at 100 km/hr leaves Chandigarh powerless

Most of the internal sector roads were blocked with branches that fell from the trees. At Bhankapur village in Dera Bassi, traffic light poles were uprooted. The residents complained that even water supply was disrupted on Sunday morning. Mohali municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg visited the spot to supervise rescue operation.

In Mullanpur, a library and tuition centre set up by NGO Open Eyes Foundation for children living in shanties was washed away, and books and stationery worth ₹40,000 were damaged.

No loss of life reported

In several parts of the city, overhead high-tension wires came down as electricity poles were uprooted. In several markets, glow sign boards were damaged, but no loss of any life was reported.

An uprooted tree suspended between two electricity poles in Phase 3B1, Mohali, on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

A resident of Phase 11, Gurinder Walia, said, “Two cars were damaged in our area and power was only restored on Sunday afternoon. There was no water supply either.”

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that firefighters and medical teams were put on alert after the city experienced felling of trees due to the thunderstorm. Fire brigades were asked to be ready should any vehicles get stuck under fallen trees.

When contacted, superintending engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Mohali, Mohit Sood, said, “Around 37 poles in Mohali city were uprooted and in most parts, we were able to restore power on Saturday night, but in other parts, power was restored at around 1pm on Sunday.”

Protest outside power grid in Sector 80

The residents of Mauli Baidwan on Sunday evening held a protest outside the power grid in Sector 80 as the supply was not restored in their village. The protestors forced the grid to shutdown, which affected the supply of Sectors 77 to 80,MGF and Preet City in Sector 86 for nearly one hour.

The grid became operational after the police reached the spot and pacified the protesters. Mauli Baidwan sarpanch Bal Krishan Goyal said, “There is no power in our village since last night, and they were only restoring supply of sectors and totally ignoring our village. We were forced to hold a protest.”

7 cars damaged as wall collapses in Panchkula

Panchkula As many as seven cars were damaged in Panchkula after the boundary wall of a school in Sector 9 here collapsed on Saturday night. People could be seen taking out their stuff from the four-wheelers covered with bricks.

Due to damage to electric poles, people had to face long power cuts; an electric pole installed at the cricket ground at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium fell due to high-speed winds.

The fallen floodlights at the cricket ground of Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

Amit Gupta, a resident of Sector 9, said: “There was no electricity from 11pm to 11am.”

SK Nayar, president of the Citizens Welfare Association, Panchkula, said: “In Sector 7, many electricity poles were damaged, due to which there was no electricity even during the day. Some even complained that there was no power till late evening on Sunday.”

Nayar added that water supply was also disrupted on Sunday: “Because of the effected power supply, most of the tube-wells were not started on time, due to which we did not get water supply till 7:30 in the morning. In Industrial Area phase 2, there was no power supply till 1pm.”