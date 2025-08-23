Himachal: Bihar women held for tampering with documents for AIIMS counselling

Police have taken a woman into custody for allegedly showing fake documents during the first counselling of MBBS batch-2025 in AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. ASP said that during interrogation, she admitted that she had tampered with her provisional allotment letter and score card. (File)

The accused Ankita Bharti is a resident of Bihar, said police.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said that this case was registered on the written complaint of the AIIMS administration after her documents were found to be fake following the verification process.

ASP said that during interrogation, she admitted that she had tampered with her provisional allotment letter and score card. During the preliminary investigation, she confessed to tampering with the rank card and allotment letter and a case of cheating under section 318 (4) of BNS was registered against her.

As per the police Bharti had reached AIIMS Bilaspur for document verification. When the counseling committee checked her name in the list of 100 selected candidates of the Medical Counseling Committee, it was not found in the list.

For rank verification, she was asked for her login ID, but she made an excuse that her password was not working. After this, the committee matched the online list and NEET UG data. The candidate presented a blurred and unreadable card when she was asked to show her scorecard.

The candidate also showed a screenshot of the rank letter taken from her mobile. It showed her percentile as 84 and marks as 590. When the committee compared it with other candidates, the discrepancy came to light.

Interestingly, when her real score card was downloaded from the official website, she was found to have only 30 marks and rank as around 20 lakh.