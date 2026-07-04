Himachal cabinet expansion soon: Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet is set for an expansion soon, and a meeting to discuss this will take place in Dharamshala on July 16 and 17, state chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“The decision to fill the lone vacant ministerial berth will be taken by the Congress high command. There is one vacancy. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting scheduled for July 16 and 17 will be important. If weather conditions remain favourable, the meeting will take place as scheduled, and the vacant ministerial position will be filled soon,” he said while talking to HT on the sidelines of the two-day organisational meeting of Himachal Pradesh Congress.

Announcing the expected visit of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on July 16 and 17, Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajani Patil said, “Although the programme is yet to be finalised, an important meeting is proposed in Dharamshala where PAC will discuss the state’s political situation and chart the party’s future strategy.”

Congress will come back to power: Sukhu

Expressing confidence in the Congress’ prospects for the next assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the party would return to power in 2027.

“The people decide whether a government returns to power. We are working with full commitment and I am confident that Congress will come back to power in 2027. The BJP will not form the government in Himachal Pradesh, and it will win even fewer assembly seats than it has at present,” Sukhu said.

The chief minister said the newly constituted Pradesh Congress Committee under state Congress president Vinay Kumar was holding its first general house meeting, attended by district and block Congress presidents, cabinet ministers and senior party functionaries.

He said the meeting focused on strengthening the party organisation and preparing a strategy to counter what he described as the BJP’s “false propaganda.”

“We have been deliberating on organisational as well as political issues for several hours. The objective is to further strengthen the Congress organisation and effectively respond to the misinformation being spread by the BJP,” Sukhu said.