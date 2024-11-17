Himachal cabinet okays upgrade for three municipal councils

The Himachal cabinet has approved an upgrade for three municipal councils to municipal corporations and two nagar panchayats to municipal councils, besides creation of six new nagar panchayats in the state. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukbu during the cabinet meeting. (File)

Giving details of the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the cabinet has approved the formation of three new municipal corporations in Hamirpur, Una and Baddi, taking the total number in the state to eight.

The cabinet has also approved two nagar panchayats’ upgrade to municipal councils in Naidun and Kunihar and the creation of six new nagar panchayats in Sandhol, Dharampur, Barsar, Bhoranj, Bangana, Kunihar.

A go-ahead was also given to implement the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgaar StartUp Yojna 2023, assuring minimum ₹50,000 rent to the owners of e-taxis attached with the various government departments.

The cabinet has also decided to create and fill up 30 posts of senior resident doctors and 326 posts of ancillary staff at the Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, and open a new police post at the institute. Another 25 posts of assistant state taxes and excise officers in the department of excise and taxation.

A nod was also given, in the form of a letter of intent, in favour of Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation to set up a winery at Parala in Shimla district. This decision will go a long way in providing remunerative prices to the apple growers of the area besides ensuring employment to local people.

The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the honorarium of Multi-Task Workers in the Public Works Department from ₹4,500 to ₹5,000 per month and an in-principle approval to bring all the elderly above the age of 70 years under the ambit of Aayushman Bharat Yojna.