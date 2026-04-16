Himachal CM rolls back 3% salary deferment for Class I, Class II officers

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of the 3% salary deferment for Class I and Class II officers, on the occasion of Himachal Day. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, right, being felicitated during the state-level celebration of Himachal Day, at Reckong Peo, in Kinnaur district, on Wednesday. (PTI)

Sukhu, who unfurled the national flag during state-level Himachal Day celebrations at Reckong Peo, however, said that the temporary deferment of 50% of his salary, along with 30% and 20% cuts in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief secretary, the Director General of Police and senior officers will continue.

The decision regarding salary deferment was taken to tackle the financial crunch faced by the state which was worsened by the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG). The announcement was made by the CM during the recently concluded budget session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly.

During the event, Sukhu paid tribute to Himachal’s first CM, Dr YS Parmar, and former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu informed that the pending gratuity and leave encashment for Class IV employees who retired between January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2021, will be cleared by May, involving an expenditure of ₹50 crore.

The CM also announced that all eligible non-gazetted officers of the state police will be granted one honorary higher rank on their retirement day. “Our government is committed to ensuring respect for police personnel who serve with honesty and dedication. I hope this initiative will infuse new energy into the police force,” he said.

Sukhu also said that all eligible women in Kinnaur district will receive a samman Nidhi of ₹1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Sukhu confers state honours

Furthermore, CM Sukhu also honoured distinguished state personalities, including Padma Shri Prem Lal Gautam of Bilaspur district ,civil servants and sportspersons, with state-level awards during the programme.

They were presented with Civil Services Award, Prerna Srot Samman and Himachal Gaurav Award.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan and the department of digital technology and governance were honoured with the Civil Services Award in the departmental/institutional category. Smritika Negi, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Civil), Balh (Mandi district), received the award in the individual category.

Charu Sharma from Bhonth, Shimla district, and Chhonzin Angmo from Chango village in Yangthang Tehsil of Kinnaur district were conferred with the Prerna Srot Samman in the Individual category.

Members of the Indian National Women’s Kabaddi Team—Ritu Negi from Sirmour district; Sakshi Sharma from Dhakouli village; Pushpa from Melah Tek village; Bhawan Devi from Bela village of Mandi district; and Champa Thakur from Baghaigarh village of Chamba district—were conferred with the Prerna Srot Samman in the group category. Additionally, the department of urology at Chamiyana Hospital was also honoured with the Prerna Srot Samman.

Dr OP Sharma from Dangri village in Hamirpur district; Dr Brij Sharma, principal of AIMSS, Chamiana; Harleen Kaur of Shimla district and Snehlata from Bachhrin village of Bilaspur district were honoured with the Himachal Gaurav Award in the individual category.

District-level awards were also given to police personnel from Kinnaur, including ASI Vikas Guleria, head constable Lalit Kumar and Mehar Chand, along with public works department officials such as sub-divisional officer Bhim Sen Negi, junior engineer Sumit Dogra, Ashok Kumar and technicians Medhar Singh and Sanjeev Kumar, for their excellent services.

During the event, the CM also distributed land ownership documents (patta) to 24 families under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).