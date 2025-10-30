Himachal CM urges FM to increase addl borrowing limit for state by 2%

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought an increase in the additional borrowing limit of the state by 2% for the remaining period of the financial year 2025–26.

He requested the finance minister to adopt a liberal approach towards providing financial assistance and grants to the state. The CM highlighted that despite the state government’s efforts to increase revenue, the state’s financial health has been severely impacted due to regular reductions in revenue deficit grants and losses incurred due to natural disasters over the past three years.

Stressing the need for financial support, Sukhu pointed out that the state’s revenue deficit grant has decreased significantly from ₹10,249 crore in 2020-21 to ₹3,257 crore in 2025-26 under the 15th Finance Commission’s period. He also mentioned the loss of around ₹18,000 crore due to natural disasters during the past three years resulting in the deaths of 1,321 precious lives and damage to resources.

The chief minister said that the recent rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax rates has adversely affected the financial position of the state due to the reduction in the tax base. In view of the difficult circumstances the state is facing adequate liberal assistance be provided, he reiterated.

Sukhu also apprised the finance minister of the measures being taken by the state government to improve its financial situation through its minimal resources.

The Union finance minister assured the chief minister that the state’s demands would be considered sympathetically. She also assured that additional assistance would be provided under Special Central Assistance and the state would be considered for additional approvals, especially for the health sector projects.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, the chief minister also met Union minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and urged him to provide Doppler weather radar and automatic weather stations in adequate numbers for ensuring early and quick warning related to natural disasters in the state. He also requested for 150 automated weather stations before the next monsoon season so that the state could benefit from the early weather updates.

Sukhu said that due to the geological positioning of Himachal and concerning issues of global warming and climate change, the state has witnessed alarming rise in the occurrences of natural disasters. The state was suffering huge losses due to these disaster instances.

The chief minister also thanked the Union state minister for approving Doppler radar for Lahaul Spiti. He said that the weather related data should be integrated with the central recognised national early warning agencies so that the state could receive accurate and timely alerts pertaining to adverse weather conditions.

Sukhu also requested for a seismic laboratory and data analysis centre in Kangra-Hamirpur zone as these areas fall within seismic zone-V and were much prone to earthquakes. He also urged for two additional air monitoring systems on higher reaches of the state and a weather data centre at Hamirpur, besides compact weather radar in shadow areas of the state.

He called for the setting up of bio-manufacturing hub to make better use of plant-based natural resources in the state. He also stressed the need to establish plant-based packaging units to support environmental protection and sustainable development. In addition, he sought support to strengthen space science education in the state through the space on wheels programme, AI and related refresher courses so that students gain advanced knowledge of science education.

A detailed discussion was also held in the meeting on natural farming in Himachal along with land management and renewable energy-based smart agriculture.The chief minister also detailed the Union minister about the initiatives in the dairy sector and natural farming. The Union minister also assured to fulfil the demands on priority.