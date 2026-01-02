Himachal receives sixth lowest rainfall in December

Himachal Pradesh received the sixth lowest rainfall in December since 1901 with 99% rainfall deficit recorded in the month. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to heavy snowfall on the highway from Solang Valley to Atal Tunnel, in Manali on Thursday. (ANI)

According to a report by India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the state received large deficient rainfall, recording actual rainfall of 0.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 38.1mm in December. The highest December rainfall of 176 mm was received in 1929.

The hill state experienced mainly dry weather conditions during December with only three days of isolated precipitation activity. Lahaul-Spiti district received large deficient rainfall and remaining districts received no rainfall. “For the month of December, 0.0 mm rainfall was observed in years 1902, 1907, 1925, 1939 and 1993,” said an IMD official.

Notably, Himachal received the ninth lowest rainfall in November since 1901, with an actual rainfall of 1 mm against a normal rainfall of 19.7 mm which was 95% less.

Post-monsoon rainfall

Himachal has received 58th lowest rainfall (69.7 mm) in the post-monsoon season (October to December) since 1901. The highest rainfall of 429.4 mm in the post-monsoon season was received in 1955.

From October to December, the state received normal rainfall, with only 16% deficit. The actual rainfall during the period was 69.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 82.9 mm. Bilaspur district recorded large excess rainfall, while Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una received excess rainfall. Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla recorded normal rainfall, whereas Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur experienced deficient rainfall.

Higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh’s higher reaches continued to receive light snowfall on Thursday, while several other parts of the state witnessed rainfall. Intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches added a chill to the atmosphere. Several areas, including Lahaul valley, Solang valley, Koksar, Gondla, Rohtang, the Atal Tunnel area, Dalhousie in Chamba district, and Chitkul in Kinnaur, received light snowfall.

Meanwhile, parts of the state experienced rainfall on Thursday after a prolonged dry spell in December. Rain was recorded in Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Una, and Hamirpur districts. Last month, almost all districts had reported a 100 per cent rainfall deficit, raising concerns among farmers and the tourism industry.

The snowfall in higher reaches also delighted tourists who had arrived from different areas to experience the wintry conditions

IMD officials said that a marked fall was recorded in the maximum temperatures at many stations during past 24 hours. They were below normal by 2-4 degrees at few stations, and were normal or near normal for few stations.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted dry weather in the state from January 2 to 7. The minimum temperature very likely to fall by about 2-4 degrees over many parts of the mid and high hills and by about 2-3 degrees over many parts of plains during next 24 hours. Also, the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by about 3-4 degrees over many parts of the state during next 24 hours.