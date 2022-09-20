Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP Congress passes resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to pick next party chief

HP Congress passes resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to pick next party chief

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Meanwhile, Ram Lal Thakur, MLA from Naina Devi, refused to withdraw his resignation from the post of party vice-president, upset with an appointment in his constituency without consultation

Congress meeting in progress in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Congress meeting in progress in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

SHIMLA The Himachal Pradesh Congress in a meeting held on Monday at Shimla passed a single-line resolution authorising interim president Sonia Gandhi to choose the next national president of the party.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh presided over the meeting which was also attended by AICC’s assistant election officer Shamima Raina.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Pratibha Singh said the state party has unanimously adopted the resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the next president of the party.

“The Congress will stand with the leader who is elected the president by Sonia Gandhi,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ram Lal Thakur, MLA from Naina Devi, refused to withdraw his resignation from the post of party vice-president, upset with an appointment in his constituency without consultation.

Lamba hits out at BJP, HP CM

Speaking at a press conference at Mandi, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba said that the people of Himachal have made up their minds to throw the corrupt and inefficient BJP government out of power.

She said that it already started with the BJP’s loss in the by-elections to Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly segments.

Lamba also accused the BJP of misleading people on gas prices and the Ujjwala scheme. Lamba accused CM Jai Ram Thakur of betraying the people of Mandi. She said that the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of a college building in Mandi Sadar assembly segments but the construction work could not be completed even after six years.

The AICC spokesperson further alleged that the BJP was misusing government machinery and public money on the party’s programmes.

She said that the HRTC buses were used to ferry BJP workers to the chief minister’s public meetings while thousands of youth who were to write an exam were left in the lurch as they didn’t get means of transportation to the exam centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out