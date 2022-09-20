HP Congress passes resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to pick next party chief

SHIMLA The Himachal Pradesh Congress in a meeting held on Monday at Shimla passed a single-line resolution authorising interim president Sonia Gandhi to choose the next national president of the party.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh presided over the meeting which was also attended by AICC’s assistant election officer Shamima Raina.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Pratibha Singh said the state party has unanimously adopted the resolution authorising Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the next president of the party.

“The Congress will stand with the leader who is elected the president by Sonia Gandhi,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ram Lal Thakur, MLA from Naina Devi, refused to withdraw his resignation from the post of party vice-president, upset with an appointment in his constituency without consultation.

Lamba hits out at BJP, HP CM

Speaking at a press conference at Mandi, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba said that the people of Himachal have made up their minds to throw the corrupt and inefficient BJP government out of power.

She said that it already started with the BJP’s loss in the by-elections to Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly segments.

Lamba also accused the BJP of misleading people on gas prices and the Ujjwala scheme. Lamba accused CM Jai Ram Thakur of betraying the people of Mandi. She said that the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh had laid the foundation stone of a college building in Mandi Sadar assembly segments but the construction work could not be completed even after six years.

The AICC spokesperson further alleged that the BJP was misusing government machinery and public money on the party’s programmes.

She said that the HRTC buses were used to ferry BJP workers to the chief minister’s public meetings while thousands of youth who were to write an exam were left in the lurch as they didn’t get means of transportation to the exam centre.