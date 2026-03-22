Improved law and order driving investment in Punjab, says CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday presented a report card on the state’s law and order situation, asserting that improved security has contributed to rising industrial investment in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference alongwith director general of police Gaurav Yadav, Mann said the state government’s anti-drug campaign, “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, has yielded significant results. He noted that 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested since March 2022, with 71,228 FIRs registered under the NDPS Act.

The CM said authorities have seized 6,109 major drug consignments and arrested 10,085 traffickers. Recovered contraband includes 5,625 kg of heroin, 3,461 kg of opium, 1,628 quintals of poppy husk, and nearly 4.96 crore pharmaceutical drugs. Additionally, ₹54.47 crore in drug money has been recovered, while properties worth ₹772 crore belonging to 1,556 smugglers have been seized.

Mann reiterated the government’s “zero tolerance” policy against drugs, stating that strict action will continue against offenders.

Highlighting efforts to curb organised crime, he said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested 2,858 gangsters, neutralised 35 criminals and dismantled 1,105 gangs. The task force has also recovered 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in criminal activities, and solved 38 major cases, including murder, extortion, and terror-linked conspiracies, he added.

On police modernisation, Mann said 2,904 vehicles have been procured at a cost of ₹327.69 crore to strengthen operational efficiency.

He also highlighted the role of the Sadak Surakhya Force, launched in January 2024, calling it India’s first dedicated road safety force. Covering over 5,500 km of highways, the force has contributed to a 48% reduction in fatalities. Between February 2024 and January 2026, it assisted 47,386 victims in nearly 44,000 accidents, providing immediate aid and ensuring timely hospitalisation of the injured.

Taking a swipe at opposition leaders, Mann accused previous regimes of allowing criminal networks to flourish and said those responsible cannot evade accountability now. He maintained that the current government remains committed to strengthening law enforcement and ensuring public safety.