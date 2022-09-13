‘Inexperienced’ AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Congress
The Punjab Congress on Monday warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an “inexperienced” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which it said, was most spendthrift and lacked any expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management.
Party spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshpreet Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said that it was for the first time in the state’s fiscal history that a government had spent ₹5,500 crore in its first quarter.
They accused the state government of extravagant expenditure on swearing-in ceremonies, helicopter rides, and advertisements. “When the AAP government presented the budget, it claimed that it had brought a paperless budget and saved around ₹22 lakh. Later, they spent over ₹40 lakh on advertisements, claiming that they had brought a paperless budget,” they claimed.
Two held for ‘forcing’ religious conversion in Gurdaspur
Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, two self-professed pastors were arrested for forcing a Sikh family to embrace Christianity in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur district on Sunday evening. The accused are Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur district. When the accused approached the complainant, Upkar Singh, a resident of Adliwala village in Amritsar district on Sunday evening, members of Sikh organisations also gathered there and staged a protest. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.
Man who conducted recce before Moose Wala killing nabbed from Haryana
A man, who allegedly passed on real-time information about Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's movements and provided safe haven to his killers before the crime, was arrested by Punjab police from Dabwali in Haryana on Monday. A resident of Kalianwali village in Haryana, Bittu Singh, was on the run since Moose Wala's murder at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29.
Plan to rob petrol pump foiled in Kapurthala, 5 held
Five armed men, who were planning to rob a petrol pump on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur Road, were arrested on Monday. The arrested accused are Navjot Singh, Karan Lahori, Ravinder Pal Singh, Sameer, and Sandeep Singh. The accused had procured their arms from a resident of Kartarpur, Vijay Kumar, the SSP said.
22 Sikh prisoners, six of them convicts in Beant assassination case, are behind bars
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Shiromani Akali Dal have intensified their campaign for the release of 22 Sikh prisoners, who, they claim, are languishing in jails despite having served their sentences. Lodged in prisons of different states, they were convicted in terror cases. Eight of them have been in jail for 20 years or more.
Ex-servicemen protest scrapping of GoG scheme in Punjab
The state-level event organised to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur was punctuated by a massive protest by ex-servicemen over the scrapping of the Guardians of Governance scheme on Monday. Chief guest cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari kept waiting in his car for nearly 40 minutes. Later, the minister and his convoy were escorted to an alternative entrance, the route to which is under the supervision of the army.
